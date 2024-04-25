Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $109,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Lam Research stock traded up $16.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $901.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $943.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

