Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 17th

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 223,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Cadre has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDRE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

