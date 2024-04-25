Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Trading Down 0.6%

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $36.92. Approximately 15,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 87,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

