Petix & Botte Co Sells 666 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $204.44. 23,082,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,380,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

