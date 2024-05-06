Petix & Botte Co Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $375,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $41.92. 5,491,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.