iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.91. 6,135,417 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

