TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,159. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.