VCI Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.29. 432,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.