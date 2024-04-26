Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 31,982 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,982 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AGCO were worth $35,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.61. 663,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.