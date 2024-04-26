Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.
COF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.20. 4,328,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,335. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
