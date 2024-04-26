DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0115 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $194.73 million and $8.20 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.23 or 0.00750655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00138549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00191081 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00103910 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,973,330,173 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

