GateToken 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.56 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00011973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $721.98 million and $4.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,471,067 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,471,035.4550644 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.63182843 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,036,837.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

