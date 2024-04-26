Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $278,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CGW traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

