Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.06 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.06 billion and approximately $102.74 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $13.08 or 0.00020500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00054051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,010,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,139,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.