iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 4.98% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $357,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TLH stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.17. 541,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,836. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $115.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.