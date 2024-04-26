Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81.87 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $751.17 million and $81.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,242.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $475.75 or 0.00752267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00137852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00188415 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00103306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,716,813,858 coins and its circulating supply is 44,037,588,642 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

