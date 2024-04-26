Oasys Price Reaches $0.0635 on Top Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $132.06 million and approximately $879,735.73 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06379261 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,001,749.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

