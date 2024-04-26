Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Shares Up 4.7%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 5,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

