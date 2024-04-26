Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Declines By 88.6%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the March 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 48,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

