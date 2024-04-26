Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 802,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,025. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
