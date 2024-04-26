Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.47 and last traded at C$7.41. Approximately 8,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$26.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.32.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

