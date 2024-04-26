Syon Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 440.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,194,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 900.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 297,034 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 129,122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,774.3% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 114,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 729.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,429,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,500,234. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.