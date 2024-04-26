Syon Capital LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Fiserv stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. 3,196,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

