T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $835,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,568.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,865,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 678,865,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800,979 shares of company stock valued at $940,632,554. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.96. 7,968,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,574. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

