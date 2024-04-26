TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.690-3.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.69 to $3.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.88. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

