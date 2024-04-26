Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,638,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $436,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.05. 1,773,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.