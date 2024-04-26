VCI Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 40,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 226,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 47,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VWO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.