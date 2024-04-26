WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34 to $4.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.293 billion to $1.357 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.340-4.590 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 823,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $91.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

