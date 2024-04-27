Addison Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,140,000 after buying an additional 350,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,988. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

