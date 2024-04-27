Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $145,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

