AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Short Interest Update

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 1,941,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,963,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AppSwarm Stock Performance
Shares of SWRM remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 5,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,130. AppSwarm has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
AppSwarm Company Profile
