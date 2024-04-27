Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.68

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.68 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 223.12 ($2.76). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.72), with a volume of 7,469 shares changing hands.

Boeing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

