Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 8,412 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after buying an additional 227,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

