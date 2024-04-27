Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 660 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 18.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.88. 697,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,918. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.