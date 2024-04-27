Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.89. 3,196,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

