Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $295.28 million and $34.76 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,352,259,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,354,660,027.8344. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99822236 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $125,471,710.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

