Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 261 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,206,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,502,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,013,000 after purchasing an additional 294,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.79 and a 200 day moving average of $417.41. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

