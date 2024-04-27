GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Up 43.6% in April

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

TSDD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 446,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,576. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 6.25% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.