Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $119.78. 322,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

