Leisure Capital Management Has $980,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,621. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

