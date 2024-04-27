Maiar DEX Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and $184,409.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000508 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $269,938.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

