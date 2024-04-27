Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.46. 289,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

