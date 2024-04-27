Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

