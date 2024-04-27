PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 2.5% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 0.77% of Invitation Homes worth $161,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 884,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,747,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,238,000 after purchasing an additional 704,351 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 728,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 527,876 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,332. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

