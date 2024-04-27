Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $1,263.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,729,313,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,820,578 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

