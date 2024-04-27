Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Costain Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGQF stock remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.