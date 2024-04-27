Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Costain Group Price Performance
Shares of CSGQF stock remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
Costain Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Costain Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.