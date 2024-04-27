Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $536,513.13 and $47.31 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008401 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011597 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001388 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013831 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,141.70 or 1.00149233 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012018 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
