Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 37.8%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.3 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock remained flat at $58.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.