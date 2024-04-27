Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Grows By 156.1%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

SWGAY remained flat at $10.64 on Friday. 108,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,847. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

