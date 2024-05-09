First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEED traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 61,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

